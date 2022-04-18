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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/15/22 The Israeli volunteer who is celebrating Passover in the tent of the NFSC expresses her gratitude to us. And, to her surprise, she is learning that just as the Jews often say ‘next year in Jerusalem’, the NFSC people have a similar saying ‘see you next year in Pangu’, heralding the Chinese people in China will be free, and we will be reunited with our brothers and sisters who are still in China struggling with Communism, and we’re going to fight together and win!