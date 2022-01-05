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Batches and Lots Identified as Death Jabs!
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379 views • January 05, 2022
Stew Peters with Doctor Jane Ruby lays out the batch codes and lot numbers of the identified deadly shots. This is no doubt why we are seeing some places being hit hard with deaths and injuries and portions not seeing any adverse reactions.
Remember we are still in a trial protocol so there must be some that are also placebo shots too.
Credit Stew Peters Show and Doctor Jane Ruby
stewpeters.tv
Remember we are still in a trial protocol so there must be some that are also placebo shots too.
Credit Stew Peters Show and Doctor Jane Ruby
stewpeters.tv
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