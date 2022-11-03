FAMINE VISION

Released on Aug.3, 2021





Dear brothers and sisters in the Lord Jesus Christ, Peace be unto you in His precious name!

On July 30/2021, I woke up with a short, yet deep and powerful message from the Lord. The Holy Spirit said, "Do you know why I am bringing a SEVERE famine in the world?" He emphasized the word 'SEVERE'. He continued to say that it will be a physical representation of the famine for the Word of God - the daily spiritual bread that is missing in our world. Father, please help me deliver this message in the precise manner you intend in order that it may reach the hearts and souls of your servants -those who need to take heed at this time.





Forgive us, Father, for how many times we have allowed your Word to sit idly on our nightstands, collecting dust and we have neglected to nourish our souls. May you have mercy on us. I pray that, as changes are made to recommit our time to you and to invest each day reading and meditating on it, that your Holy Spirit may minister to our hearts. Lord, may it become your people's new best friend -the Word that became flesh and lived among men. For in it there is life and life in abundance. In Jesus' name, Amen!!





While I shared this message with my daughter, the Holy Spirit gave me a quick vision of starving people. They looked extremely exhausted, depleted, weak, dragging their bodies and it hit me so hard. The people I was seeing were not slightly underweight. No! They were skin and bones and I was heartbroken not only for their physical condition but even more so, for their spiritual condition. Because I realized how, at least for the majority of us here, we've always had both plenty of food and Bibles to go around. Yet, many have left these treasures (Bibles) to collect dust, stored away somewhere in a forgotten spot. Many have WASTED much time by focusing on various worldly things and disregarding the most important aspect: the feeding of the soul. Yet, when it will matter most, this life-changing knowledge will be non-existent, if we haven't taken the time to cultivate it.

When the Bibles become outlawed, there will be no chance to catch up on reading, or looking up teachings, dreams, prophecies and researching online. If we are not making the time to do this NOW, we will starve! When this famine hits, will people bend their knees to the One who can provide manna from heaven? Or will they continue in their arrogance and curse the Lord for bringing this judgment?





For those of us who are in Christ Jesus, please take heed and prepare. Primarily, by reading and dwelling on the Word of the Lord. Secondly, by stocking up on items the Holy Spirit may lead you to. I say MAY, because I have been told (by the Lord) that some brethren will NOT be staying at their current locations but will be relocated by His angels to LampStands, to be of assistance to the body of Christ during the time of God's End Time Harvest. You can read more on these places of refuge on a previous Word I shared on here entitled, 'The Era of the Supernatural'. May the Father truly have mercy on our souls and help us make better use of our time by DWELLING in His Word and in the guidance of His Holy Spirit.





Amos 8:11-12 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD: And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the LORD, and shall not find it.

John 6: 33-35 For the bread of God is he which cometh down from heaven, and giveth life unto the world. And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.

Psalm 19:14 May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, LORD, my Rock and my Redeemer.





If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

