JUDE BELLINGHAM GAIT ANALYSIS

Oops! I meant to upload this soon after the first Jude Bellingham video about a month ago. I had uploaded to my Rumble account and had issues with this website, and after several attempts I gave up and decided I would try later….. which I then forgot….until now… my bad!



so here is my full gait analysis of Jude Bellingham…. That femur rotation don’t lie!

#Sports #womensports #fitness #Americanninjawarrior #ninjawarrior #transgender #nbc #realitytv #Hollywood #hollyweird #egi #elitegenderinversion #forensics #sasuke #rockclimbing #gymnastics #parkour #titleix #impostoramongus #ocr