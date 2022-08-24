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Culture Of Death - 10,000 Canadians Were “Euthanized” By Government Last Year ☠
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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47 views • August 24, 2022

Culture Of Death: 10,000 Canadians Were “Euthanized” By Government Last Year

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Euthanasia is an abhorrent act in My Eyes

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/11/03/euthanasia-is-an-abhorrent-act-in-my-eyes-2/

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Many will not be strong enough to fight against abortion, euthanasia and same sex marriage

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/04/15/many-will-not-be-strong-enough-to-fight-against-abortion-euthanasia-and-same-sex-marriage/

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Execution, Euthanasia, Abortion and Suicide

[Remember there is only one God and only He can decide when life is to be taken. Break this Commandment in the full knowledge as to what you are doing and you will suffer the torment of Hell for eternity]

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/07/15/execution-euthanasia-abortion-and-suicide/

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God the Father: I will strike every nation according to the extent of the number of innocents they have murdered

[By taking the life of the innocent and forcing such laws into being, you are openly defying one of My most important Commandments – thou shalt not kill.  When you plan such genocide on such a global basis, you are carrying out the work of the devil and for this, I will destroy you.

I Am giving you warnings first, and then, if these wicked laws are not curtailed, you leave Me with no choice. The Earth will shake with such force that it will swallow you. I will strike every nation according to the extent of the number of innocents they have murdered.] ☠

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/05/29/god-the-father-i-will-strike-every-nation-according-to-the-extent-of-the-number-of-innocents-they-have-murdered/

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After the Warning you will no longer be the same

[Be very attentive because great manifestations in the sky are going to be given you, before the arrival of the Warning. You will witness phenomena never seen before by any eye]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/after-the-warning-you-will-no-longer-be-the-same/

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Canada Is Euthanizing Its Sick and Poor. Welcome to World of Government Health Care

https://www-dailysignal-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/24/canada-is-euthanizing-its-sick-and-poor-welcome-to-world-of-government-health-care/amp/
























Keywords
murdereuthanasia10culture of deathlast year000 canadianswere euthanized by government
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