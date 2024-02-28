They Own The World's Most POWERFUL ARMY: General Gerasimov's Doctrine Shocked NATO and PENTAGON

A few days ago, experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) made a detailed analysis of the fighting in Ukraine and tried to predict the further actions of the Russian army on the battlefield...........
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.