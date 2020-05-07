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Operation Warp Speed: Yes, The President Is Pro-Vaccine
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28 views • May 07, 2020
Many have questioned my portrayal of President Donald Trump's support of vaccines, but his own words and actions prove that he indeed supports vaccines, but he does have a caveat. Look, listen and watch the evidence in this episode of Sons of Liberty radio and judge for yourself.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/operation-warp-speed-yes-the-president-is-pro-vaccine/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/operation-warp-speed-yes-the-president-is-pro-vaccine/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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