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The Devil's Triangle: Long Beach, California
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110 views • December 08, 2020
Never before seen photos of what appears to be an ancient subterranean entry under Long Beach which may be the location of an ancient underwater alien base and portal. The land above it has been a hotspot for ufo's & paranormal activity and it lays on the 33rd degree parallel. Legends say the same area is the place of creation & Hollywood writes it is where Lucifer landed when he feel from heaven. Deep state & foreign players fight over this location.
Intro song by J.T.Wilde
Where We Go One (We Go All)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ_PO...
Mix made by Cai Irvin of CaiSpiracy
Footage from:
ATB
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6CG...
UFO Battle Of Los Angeles Original Footage & Broadcast February 26, 1942
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m773...
Unsealed Alien Files
S01E03 UFO Portal L A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEyCP...
LuciferDaily
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnGz...
Lucifer Episode 1x07; Wingman: Lucifer & Amenadiel Beach Scene.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMBw6...
Baanetland
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYxy...
the x files theme song (full version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAAlD...
HeracaneAnne.com
Blogtalkradio.com/WWG1WGA
Music in this video
Learn more
Song
X-Files
Artist
Dj Dado
Album
Dance Power - I Love 90's
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of VIDISCO); LatinAutorPerf, ASCAP, LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Sony ATV Publishing, and 14 Music Rights Societies
Intro song by J.T.Wilde
Where We Go One (We Go All)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ_PO...
Mix made by Cai Irvin of CaiSpiracy
Footage from:
ATB
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6CG...
UFO Battle Of Los Angeles Original Footage & Broadcast February 26, 1942
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m773...
Unsealed Alien Files
S01E03 UFO Portal L A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEyCP...
LuciferDaily
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnGz...
Lucifer Episode 1x07; Wingman: Lucifer & Amenadiel Beach Scene.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMBw6...
Baanetland
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYxy...
the x files theme song (full version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAAlD...
HeracaneAnne.com
Blogtalkradio.com/WWG1WGA
Music in this video
Learn more
Song
X-Files
Artist
Dj Dado
Album
Dance Power - I Love 90's
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of VIDISCO); LatinAutorPerf, ASCAP, LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Sony ATV Publishing, and 14 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
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