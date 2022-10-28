AUG 30 2021 4 Matthew 13 The 7 Parable

Matthew 13
New International Version
AUG 30
Rick
Wiles presents a special message on The Wheat and the Tares, and how
to tell the difference. The parables of Jesus Christ share valuable
insights into what will take place in the end times.
THE WHEAT AND THE TARES/WEEDS AND HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE
Jesus’ Interpretation of the Parable of the Tares:
Verses referenced in this message:
Mark 4:13
Matthew 13:24-30
Matthew 13:37-43
The Sower of the good seed is Jesus Christ.
The field is the world.
The good seed are the children of the Kingdom of Heaven.
The tares are the children of the wicked one, Satan.
The enemy who sowed the tares is Satan.
The harvest is the end of the world.
The reapers are the angels.
Jesus shall dispatch His reapers.
The reapers shall gather out of His kingdom all things that offend Him, and those who do iniquity, meaning the wicked, the rebellious, disobedient, enemies of the Cross, stumbling blocks to souls being saved, those who opposed the preaching of the Gospel and sought to hinder the work of the Church.
The tares shall be tossed by the reapers into a furnace of fire
There shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth among the tares in the furnace of fire.
Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father.
There are 7 Parables and two explanations in the Gospel of Matthew 13
One of the best places in the Bible to find out about the end of the world are The Parables of Jesus Christ and 2 examinations of parables
The first lesson was the Parable of the Sower in The Gospel According to St Mark Jesus said the parable of the Sower is the master key to understanding all other parables!
13 Then Jesus said to them, “Don’t you understand this parable? How then will you understand any parable?
