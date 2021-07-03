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Researchers Call for a Halt to Covid Vaccination Due to High Death and Disability Rates
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1911 views • July 03, 2021
The data shows that there have been more severe side effects including death and permanent disability than in all other vaccines throughout history, combined.
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