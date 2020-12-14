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Nearly two million Chinese Communist Party members exposed. - DuckHK
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314 views • December 14, 2020
Beijing Biden and others have been pimping for China for years. How much money has "the Big Guy" received for doing so? A Manchurian candidate is a person, especially a politician, being used as a puppet by an enemy power. The term is commonly used to indicate disloyalty or corruption, whether intentional or unintentional.
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