Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Revelation from God: Some FEMA camps are already active!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
16 Subscribers
155 views
Published Yesterday

Revelation from God: Some FEMA camps are already active!

FacebookTwitterEmail, Share

SEPTEMBER 23, 2013  REVELATION FROM GOD: 

BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN, GOD’S END-TIME PROPHET, IS TAKEN ALONG IN THE SPIRIT. THE MESSENGER ANGEL SHOWS HIM A FEMA CAMP WHICH HAS ALREADY BEEN PUT INTO OPERATION AT THIS TIME. SOME FEMA CAMPS ARE ACTIVE AND CHRISTIANS ARE KEEPING OUT!


Keywords
revelation from godbenjamin cousijnsengods endtime prophet is taken along in the spiritthe messenger angel shows him a fema camp which has already been put into operation at this timesome fema camps are active and christians are already active

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket