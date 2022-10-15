'Affirm Them!'

This Is Propaganda Aimed At Children
* Revolutions almost always begin quietly.
* ‘Don’t be alarmed. It’s not a big deal.’
* They’re still angry despite your tolerance.
* ‘Be tolerant’ quickly becomes ‘shut up and obey’.
* No one is pretending this is about protecting kids.
* Trans in the womb: if your fetus is ‘woke’, you have to honor that.
* Major institutions are now resorting to force.
* The left leans on a time-honored move: censor!
* Bottles and puberty blockers: there hasn’t actually been any disinformation.
* Planned Parenthood: these drugs are harmless.
* No, actually you cannot delay puberty.
* Dark and horrifying: puberty blockers have terrible side effects.
* Your kids, our rules: Dems want ‘gender-affirming’ sanctuaries.
* This is insane and ought to be a crime.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democratic-party-replacing-parents-itself
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 October 2022
