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Cuomo says 'Who cares?,' Ex-Governor wants the truth
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100 views • February 02, 2021
NEW YORK: After reports indicated that initial pandemic statistics in nursing homes were underreported by the Governor's staff, former Governor of the state George Pataki goes off on Cuomo and Democratic leadership and where the nation could go from here. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg
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