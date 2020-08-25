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Pandering to Communists didn't save their property. There is a lesson here for everyone.
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63 views • August 25, 2020
A Perfect Summary of the Chaos in America in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Welcome to the Mob’s America.

Violent Protests in Kenosha Over The Police-Involved Shooting.

Jacob Blake, 29, an unarmed black man, was shot seven times by white cop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Police were responding to a domestic incident at a home in the area, though nature of the dispute is unclear.

Video shows Blake walking toward an SUV as at least three cops follow with guns drawn.

Blake appears to ignore police orders to stop and tries to get into the driver's side of the SUV.

That's when at least seven gunshots were heard; Blake's kids were inside car as the events unfolded.

Witnesses said Blake was trying to break up an argument between women in a home nearby.

Blake is listed in serious condition after he was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The shooting ignited outrage in Kenosha as local residents gathered to protest and denounce the police.

Some smashed squad cars and one police officer collapsed to the pavement after he was hit with a brick.

Police in riot gear were seen squaring off with protesters near the site of the shooting late on Sunday.

A state of emergency has been declared in the County of Kenosha; A curfew is in effect until 7am local time.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qybeBNCXOQ
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