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MARIO KART 8 DELUXE | MUSHROOM CUP 150cc | Nintendo Switch Gameplay
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0 view • March 10, 2021
While rigging up the Elgato HD60 game capture we tested the HD60 by plugging in the Nintendo Switch and playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe through it. In this video we play through Mushroom Cup at 150cc and in this video you can watch gameplay of each of the four courses in this cup round.
Timestamp:
[00:00] Mario Kart Stadium.
[03:35] Water Park.
[06:33] Sweet Sweet Canyon.
[09:45] Thwomp Ruins.
[13:02] Highlights.
[13:37] Gold Cup Congratulations.
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Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue): https://amzn.to/3buTYDA
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Two Official Joy-Con Steering Wheels (Nintendo Switch): https://amzn.to/2Om7DEf
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Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
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Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Timestamp:
[00:00] Mario Kart Stadium.
[03:35] Water Park.
[06:33] Sweet Sweet Canyon.
[09:45] Thwomp Ruins.
[13:02] Highlights.
[13:37] Gold Cup Congratulations.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Amazon affiliate links:
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue): https://amzn.to/3buTYDA
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Two Official Joy-Con Steering Wheels (Nintendo Switch): https://amzn.to/2Om7DEf
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
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