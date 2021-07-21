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1165 views • July 21, 2021
CASE CLOSED
As a dozen U.S. states are poised to continue mandatory mask mandates in schools, a new clinical trial in Germany on the effects of masks on children once again concluded the carbon dioxide levels children endure while wearing masks is off the charts.
#MaskMandates #CarbonDioxideLevels #MaskEfficacy #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
POSTED: July 21, 2021
As a dozen U.S. states are poised to continue mandatory mask mandates in schools, a new clinical trial in Germany on the effects of masks on children once again concluded the carbon dioxide levels children endure while wearing masks is off the charts.
#MaskMandates #CarbonDioxideLevels #MaskEfficacy #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
POSTED: July 21, 2021
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