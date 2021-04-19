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Fausi Gives A Straight Answer On... Guns, Youtube Awards Itself And Trust The Big Pharma Criminals
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0 view • April 19, 2021
Fausi is incapable of answering questions on the efficacy of vaccines, the effectiveness of masks or social distancing but he is able to answer a question on gun control no issues! Meanwhile the ceo of youtube received an award from youtube on free expression as they continue to censor and delete channels! Stop using youtube now! Big Pharma are among the biggest drug dealers on the planet and directly responsible for most of the opioid epidemic. They have been sued and lost countless suits for this yet this time with the depop shot they aren't covering anything up!
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/04/19/video-fauci-now-being-interviewed-about-gun-control/
https://www.rt.com/usa/521456-youtube-ceo-free-expression-award/
https://www.npr.org/2021/04/19/986392991/court-blasts-drug-maker-endo-for-trying-to-improperly-corrupt-opioid-trial
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http://integratingdarkandlight.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/Which-Drug-Dealer-Kills-More-People.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/04/19/video-fauci-now-being-interviewed-about-gun-control/
https://www.rt.com/usa/521456-youtube-ceo-free-expression-award/
https://www.npr.org/2021/04/19/986392991/court-blasts-drug-maker-endo-for-trying-to-improperly-corrupt-opioid-trial
Thumbnail Link:
http://integratingdarkandlight.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/Which-Drug-Dealer-Kills-More-People.jpg
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