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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0011 - Hayden Moore (survived) - Report on the crime
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12 views • March 25, 2021
Hayden and his 11-year-old sister Julianne were playing outside their home, when Luyando walked up and tried to talk to them. When they couldn’t understand what he was saying, Luyando left, before returning and grabbing Hayden by the hand as he tried to pull him away. Julianne grabbed Hayden by the arm and ran screaming into their backyard. Julianne’s father confronted Luyando, who walked away after throwing up his hands. Police arrested Luyando a short time later and, while searching him, found condoms.
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