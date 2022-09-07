© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9/6/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Years of brainwashing from the CCP has deprived the Chinese people of their basic perception of nature and the ability to defend their own human rights. The CCP’s propaganda of “trials and tribulations rejuvenate a nation” is equivalent to the fact that “the Lao Baixing die so that the kleptocrats make a fortune”