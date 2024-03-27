As expected, the capture of the village of Krasnoye gave the Russian army extensive opportunities for the successful development of the offensive both towards the 'Chasiv Yar' in the north and towards 'Kleshcheyevka' in the south. Yesterday, Western analytical centers, citing their own sources in the Ukrainian General Staff, confirmed the statements of war correspondents that Russian troops managed to make significant progress in the direction of the 'Canal' micro-district, also known as 'Vostochny'. Maps of the fighting are already being distributed online, where it is clearly visible how Russian troops came close to the eastern part of the Chasiv Yar....................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/