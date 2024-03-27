Russia Destroyed High-Ranking FRENCH Army Officers In LVIV┃RU broke Into The Outskirts of CHASIV YAR

As expected, the capture of the village of Krasnoye gave the Russian army extensive opportunities for the successful development of the offensive both towards the 'Chasiv Yar' in the north and towards 'Kleshcheyevka' in the south. Yesterday, Western analytical centers, citing their own sources in the Ukrainian General Staff, confirmed the statements of war correspondents that Russian troops managed to make significant progress in the direction of the 'Canal' micro-district, also known as 'Vostochny'. Maps of the fighting are already being distributed online, where it is clearly visible how Russian troops came close to the eastern part of the Chasiv Yar....................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.