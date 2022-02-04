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Analyzing Electricity In The Human Body, And How Doctors May Be Able To Harness It For Medical Treatment
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57 views • February 04, 2022
Believe it or not, your body is essentially an electrical field.
The tissues within the human body contain many charged ions that are constantly moving around, creating an electrical current. Scientists are conducting cutting-edge research on how this electricity can be used as a major health benefit for humans.
Dr. Ann Rajnicek is on the front lines of such bioelectric research and is a senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. Dr. Rajnicek has made fascinating discoveries about the electrical current in the human body, and how it may be used to benefit cell regeneration and innovate various medical treatments.
Tune in now to hear Dr. Rajnicek discuss things like:
How scientists are guiding cells by DC electric fields.
The electrical properties of cancer cells.
What role bioelectricity plays in tissue regeneration.
Learn about this, and much more in this scientifically immersive podcast with Dr. Rajnicek.
To find out more about Dr. Rajnicek’s research, you can visit her university webpage here: https://www.abdn.ac.uk/people/a.m.rajnicek
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
The tissues within the human body contain many charged ions that are constantly moving around, creating an electrical current. Scientists are conducting cutting-edge research on how this electricity can be used as a major health benefit for humans.
Dr. Ann Rajnicek is on the front lines of such bioelectric research and is a senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. Dr. Rajnicek has made fascinating discoveries about the electrical current in the human body, and how it may be used to benefit cell regeneration and innovate various medical treatments.
Tune in now to hear Dr. Rajnicek discuss things like:
How scientists are guiding cells by DC electric fields.
The electrical properties of cancer cells.
What role bioelectricity plays in tissue regeneration.
Learn about this, and much more in this scientifically immersive podcast with Dr. Rajnicek.
To find out more about Dr. Rajnicek’s research, you can visit her university webpage here: https://www.abdn.ac.uk/people/a.m.rajnicek
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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