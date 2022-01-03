THEY CALL THIS A PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINE FREE, BUT IT IS NOT. IT IS A PANDEMIC OF THE BRAINWASHED

and we are all paying the price for it!



So now we have a vaccine that doesn't protect you from getting sick, doesn't protect you from making other people sick, doesn't protect you from dying, and doesn't officially protect you from the disease.



Apparently now, if you get vaccinated, you can't expect to be protected from that disease. That's just not what vaccines do. You little conspiracy theorist.



Can you get a picture of that? We are being lied to, big time.