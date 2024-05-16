Create New Account
We Can't JUST Live Life - But Here's HOW We Can!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published 16 hours ago

In this video, Leo Tolstoy, known as one of the greatest writers of all time, shares with us insights into how we can't just choose to live our own life peacefully. With this hard realization, he shares with us how we can end this cycle, for true peace on earth. His views inspired individuals like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., whereas his own views were inspired by the 19th century abolitionists, and were similar to J.R.R Tolkien.


Powerful Book Going Deep Into The Problem and Solution (Over 200 philosophers, 440 pages): https://theliberator.us/book


Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show


The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us


All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth


-


