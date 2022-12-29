Trump: The America We Deserve. The January 5, 2000 book signing at Trump Tower in New York City. Publisher Renaissance Books officially published Trump's book on January 15, 2000, one year and eight months before the September 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks.





A quote from the book Trump: The America We Deserve





"I really am convinced we're in danger of the sort of terrorist attacks that will make the bombing of the [1993] Trade Center look like kids playing with firecrackers." "One day we're told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama-bin Laden is public enemy number one, and U.S. jet fighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few new cycles later it's on to a new enemy and a new crisis." — Donald Trump





(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/O0OGcNneMPg

Trump The America We Deserve; Published by Remember This; YouTube; Recording Date: January 5, 2000; Video publishing date: June 27, 2019; Date of website access: December 24, 2020.