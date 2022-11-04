GOT EXPERIMENTAL JAB FOR WORK, WAS DIAGNOSED WITH RARE CANCER ( ENGLISH TEXT IN DESCRIPTION )💉💉💉

I don't know what to say about this dude. Here is the story in English:





KUANTAN: A man was forced to quit his job as a general worker at an oil and gas company after being diagnosed with bone cancer in his right shoulder. Muhammad Adli Azahar was shocked when the shoulder pain was thought to be just a 'frozen shoulder' which appeared to be bone cancer or Ostesarcoma after undergoing a check-up at the hospital. Found at his home in Balok here, Muhammad Adli confessed his heart was broken when experts confirmed the disease last September, and said he needed surgery to remove the tumor in addition to replacing the shoulder bone with an iron.





I was so shocked after the doctor said bone cancer... Then he said I needed chemotherapy and then I could do the surgery. "The cost is expensive. Approximately RM38,000 ($802.00 USD) excluding other costs. I said I'm going to do it. Accompanied by his wife, Nurul Effa Syamira Faimi, 25, who was married last February. He said within a few months the swelling on his shoulder grew quickly and almost equaled the size of a football. He said they now rely on savings for daily meals and other expenses including rent. Despite his illness, Muhammad Adli had to work part-time in a motorcycle repair workshop to make a living. He said he was in dire need of public donations as he was unable to afford the cost of surgery and commuting to Kuala Lumpur for treatment.





Those who wish to help can contact Muhammad Adli at 017-907 5973. Meanwhile, his wife, Nurul Efa, who is out of work because of her husband's care, is confident that Muhammad Adli is recovering after undergoing surgery. "I can take care of my husband, but pray and hope that my husband recovers as before... Moreover we just started a household and were sad to see him suffer," she said.





That was the long story and it does not seem to translate very well. The short story is I think this poor dude is gonna die. The ones that go quickly are the lucky ones.









🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





99%

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/