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What Will Happen on Earth Now, M#29 - What Do We Think Today
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11 views • January 12, 2020
The earth will be cleansed - of what and why. The Lord's plan is well on it's way. Do you include God in your life. What's next. The previous 31 videos are on You Tube at Musings: for the Greater Good. Feel free to watch them all.
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