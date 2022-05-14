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NIGERIAN SKY WENT DARK IN DAY (SAME TIME CHINA TURNED RED)PLANET X-WORMWOOD IS COMINGREAD BELOW
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373 views • May 14, 2022
Creatrix 13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | NIGERIAN SKY WENT DARK IN MIDDAY FROM PLANET X SYSTEM BODY ECLIPSING THE SUN AT 3:28 PM (SAME TIME CHINAS SKY TURNED RED)/CHINAS SKY TURNED BLOOD RED "AGAIN" ON MAY 11TH WITH BLOOD RED WATERS FROM NEMESIS THE DESTROYER- PLANET X-WORMWOOD IS COMING( WORLD LEADERS TRY LYING ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING THOUGH THEY WILL NOT HIDE THE TRUTH THAT'S COMING!!!) IS JESUS (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? I HOPE SO-YOUR TIME'S ABOUT UP!!!READ BELOW. Today is now 5/13/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: BREAKING NEWS coming out of China again and major news out of Nigeria .. Skies there in China days ago shocked thousands of people at night who witnessed their sky turn blood red...blood red from the red iron oxide dust coming down from nemesis the destroyer/dwarf star of the planet x system also known as the black star or earth's twin sun. As a planet x system body also can be seen lighting China's sky up in the middle of the night as I shared that footage 2 or 3 days ago...... Though once again yesterday skies turned blood red in China AGAIN!!! And not only the skies turned red but the waters to matching what insider mike from around the world said to Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube channel. Mike stated soon the world would have a red dust event due to planet x coming in and it's starting to occur as I'm showing as now the world is taking notice and sadly government officials keep lying about the real cause to why the waters and skies turned red as has been just not on this scale... And world leaders will continue lying until they can't hide it anymore... Even more shocking at the same time that China skies bled red days ago in nigeria the sky went dark around 2:30-3;30 pm in the middle of the day.... Why some may ask? Because a large planet x system body eclipsed the sun at the same time iron oxide dust fell from nemesis the destroyer in china.. Also new pictures caught by me on NASA secchi cameras looking at the sun more planet x system objects with others passed the sun... And other pictures some found by me and other pictures credited to others...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jq9J0LeqHB2Z/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | NIGERIAN SKY WENT DARK IN MIDDAY FROM PLANET X SYSTEM BODY ECLIPSING THE SUN AT 3:28 PM (SAME TIME CHINAS SKY TURNED RED)/CHINAS SKY TURNED BLOOD RED "AGAIN" ON MAY 11TH WITH BLOOD RED WATERS FROM NEMESIS THE DESTROYER- PLANET X-WORMWOOD IS COMING( WORLD LEADERS TRY LYING ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING THOUGH THEY WILL NOT HIDE THE TRUTH THAT'S COMING!!!) IS JESUS (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? I HOPE SO-YOUR TIME'S ABOUT UP!!!READ BELOW. Today is now 5/13/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: BREAKING NEWS coming out of China again and major news out of Nigeria .. Skies there in China days ago shocked thousands of people at night who witnessed their sky turn blood red...blood red from the red iron oxide dust coming down from nemesis the destroyer/dwarf star of the planet x system also known as the black star or earth's twin sun. As a planet x system body also can be seen lighting China's sky up in the middle of the night as I shared that footage 2 or 3 days ago...... Though once again yesterday skies turned blood red in China AGAIN!!! And not only the skies turned red but the waters to matching what insider mike from around the world said to Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube channel. Mike stated soon the world would have a red dust event due to planet x coming in and it's starting to occur as I'm showing as now the world is taking notice and sadly government officials keep lying about the real cause to why the waters and skies turned red as has been just not on this scale... And world leaders will continue lying until they can't hide it anymore... Even more shocking at the same time that China skies bled red days ago in nigeria the sky went dark around 2:30-3;30 pm in the middle of the day.... Why some may ask? Because a large planet x system body eclipsed the sun at the same time iron oxide dust fell from nemesis the destroyer in china.. Also new pictures caught by me on NASA secchi cameras looking at the sun more planet x system objects with others passed the sun... And other pictures some found by me and other pictures credited to others...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jq9J0LeqHB2Z/
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