American nuclear reactors could see outages next year – media

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RT.
According to media outlet The Hill, nuclear reactors in the U.S. could see shutdowns next year or earlier, should Russia decide to stop the export of enriched uranium as a response to Western sanctions. Moscow claims it would only harm the United States itself, as unplanned shutdowns of power plants could result in power-supply outages, with prices rising further.
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