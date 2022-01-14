Watch FSB RAID on REvil Ransomware Hackers, Recover Millions in Cash

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Russian Security Service Dismantles Notorious Hacker Group
Russia’s FSB has published a video of one of its operations targeting the ransomware group REvil, after a request by the US. A statement on the official FSB website read ‘The organized criminal association has ceased to exist and the information infrastructure used for criminal purposes was neutralized.’
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says it's secured 14 arrests at 25 addresses, almost $6.7MN in USD, rubles and euros, and 20 luxury cars.
The FSB operation (https://t.me/rtnews/18363) took place across Moscow, St. Petersburg and other regions at the request of US authorities.
The US had offered a reward of $10 million for information leading to key REvil members, after it was hit by a string of high-profile cyberattacks.