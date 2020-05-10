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Australian Mother with placard arrested in Sydney 8 May 2020
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30 views • May 10, 2020
This video is evidence that Australia is now no different to China. A mother who is standing peacefully with her young boy and a placard that says "If you don't know your rights, you don't have any" (Magna Carta) was arrested for disobeying social distancing rules. However, as you will see in the video, she was clearly standing alone. This blatant fascist style arrest by 6 NSW police officers took place outside the NSW State Parliament building in Macquarie Street, Sydney on 8 May 2020. It shows the police literally "ripping" the young traumatised boy from his mother while they desperately try to remove the Mum from public view as quickly as possible.
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