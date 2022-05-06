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Ukraine : Asselineau sonne l'alarme pour la paix en Ukraine
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4474 views • May 06, 2022
14 mars 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXam05KKKH8
Union Populaire Républicaine : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7OMeUFuZMacpPk2fc9UlOA
La vidéo a déjà plus d'un mois et demi mais l'analyse est magistrale et toujours tragiquement d'actualité.
Description d'origine :
✅ Soutenez la campagne de François Asselineau pour 2022 !
Le site Asselineau2022 : https://asselineau2022.fr/
Le site de l'UPR : https://www.upr.fr
Le site internet Generation A : https://generation-asselineau.fr
L'application Generation A : https://discord.gg/BCCCTH9ESq
L'UPR a besoin de vous !
Adhérez : https://www.upr.fr/mode-adhesion/
Faites un don : https://www.upr.fr/mode-don/
Retrouvez toutes nos analyses sur notre site : https://www.upr.fr
Abonnez-vous à notre chaine YouTube :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7OMeUFuZMacpPk2fc9UlOA
Suivez François Asselineau sur les réseaux sociaux :
Twitter : https://twitter.com/UPR_Asselineau
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/asselineau/
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/fasselineau/
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@fasselineau
Odysée : https://odysee.com/@UPRTV:a
PeerTube : https://videos.upr.fr/
Union Populaire Républicaine : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7OMeUFuZMacpPk2fc9UlOA
La vidéo a déjà plus d'un mois et demi mais l'analyse est magistrale et toujours tragiquement d'actualité.
Description d'origine :
✅ Soutenez la campagne de François Asselineau pour 2022 !
Le site Asselineau2022 : https://asselineau2022.fr/
Le site de l'UPR : https://www.upr.fr
Le site internet Generation A : https://generation-asselineau.fr
L'application Generation A : https://discord.gg/BCCCTH9ESq
L'UPR a besoin de vous !
Adhérez : https://www.upr.fr/mode-adhesion/
Faites un don : https://www.upr.fr/mode-don/
Retrouvez toutes nos analyses sur notre site : https://www.upr.fr
Abonnez-vous à notre chaine YouTube :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7OMeUFuZMacpPk2fc9UlOA
Suivez François Asselineau sur les réseaux sociaux :
Twitter : https://twitter.com/UPR_Asselineau
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/asselineau/
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/fasselineau/
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@fasselineau
Odysée : https://odysee.com/@UPRTV:a
PeerTube : https://videos.upr.fr/
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