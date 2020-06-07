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Covid-19 Bill Gates Vaccine Scandal
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59 views • June 07, 2020
If you might be under the impression Bill & Melinda Gates are humanitarians and/or philanthropists, watch this. Also know, the billions they've invested in vaccine making, will make them trillionaires before it's over.
Why?
Because the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act provides 100% immunity to vaccine makers in events of injury or death from their products.
He's making more money in a few weeks, than the combined majority of the US population will make in a lifetime.
Why?
Because the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act provides 100% immunity to vaccine makers in events of injury or death from their products.
He's making more money in a few weeks, than the combined majority of the US population will make in a lifetime.
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