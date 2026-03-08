BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
ElectroMagnetic Warfare Colonel Avraham Cohen, Head of National Security Cyber Research Group and the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Sphere-SOC based in Israel
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
247 followers
2 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lP4DQ-n6oyA

.

https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR/posts/116192532056493698


The Weaponization Of The Electromagnetic Spectrum Apr 12, 2019 FORBES MAGAZINE

https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2019/04/12/the-weaponization-of-the-electromagnetic-spectrum/

.

Full Spectrum Dominance is a core strategic concept in U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) doctrine, first formally introduced in the 2000 Joint Vision 2020 report. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Full+Spectrum+Dominance+is+a+core+strategic+concept+in+U.S.+Department+of+Defense+%28DOD%29+doctrine%2C+first+formally+introduced+in+the+2000+Joint+Vision+2020+report.+&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08d221e517a39a48a8dd89d507d27d8b585c

.

Owning the weather by 2025 DOD https://search.brave.com/search?q=owning+the+weather+by+2025+DOD&source=web&summary=1&conversation=08d27959040329146e449f11b0c6afca1c0b

.

The bioeconomy DOD https://search.brave.com/search?q=the+bioeconomy+DOD&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08d229b08b1afd8e96bd99ddc22fcf5bb78a

.

https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR/posts/116191381316846213



YOU CAN NOT KEEP PRETENDING LIKE YOU DON'T FULLY UNDERSTAND EXACTLY WHAT YOU ARE READING RIGHT NOW!


WORD FOR WORD!


THIS 1 LINK BRINGS YOU TO THE TOP MAIN FULLY GOVERNMENT FUNDED P.P.P PARTNERSHIPS ORGANIZATIONS INVOLVED IN CREATING THE "POLICIES" WE ALL ARE LIVING ACCORDINGLY TOO EVERYDAY!


NOW STOP PLAYING PRETEND AND START READING!!!


IEC/ISO Joint Systems Committee on Bio-digital Convergence (IEC/ISO JSyC BDC) is the primary international body developing standards for biodigital convergence.


"Biodigital Convergence refers to the deep integration of biological systems—such as human bodies, genetics, and living organisms—with digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, data networks, and computing" https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+the+Biodigital+Convergence+Revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=08d25a7ea2f344a849a7db5726b426fa01fe


This needs to become the most copy&pasted post of 2026 or we are All gonna be really F.F.F.FUCKED! (MORE FUCKED THAN MOST OF US COULD EVEN IMAGINE)

WE ALREAY ARE REALY F.F.F.FUCKED BUT THE ONLY WAY WE WILL EVER HAVE A CHANCE AT GETTING UN-FUCKED IS IF EVERYONE SEES THEIR PLANS LAID OUT CLEAR AS DAY EXACTLY AS THEY HAVE PRE-WRITTEN IT FOR ALL TO SEE!

trump20242030covid
