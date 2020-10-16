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When People Come for your Food as the Era Shifts (1053)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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116 views • October 16, 2020
Headlines are setting the narrative and excuse for the next catch all event for every change on the planet through 2021, food shortages and the introduction of a new monetary system. With this happening there will many unprepared people knocking at your door for help, the Survival Dependents, what do you do then?

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
How To Deal With Neighbors And Friends That Come Begging For Food At Your Door In A Crisis https://preppgroup.home.blog/2020/10/...
25 Skills That Are Going to be In Demand If We’re All thrown back On Our Own Resources https://preppgroup.home.blog/2020/08/...
LA NINA HAS ARRIVED: NEAR-TERM COOLING https://electroverse.net/la-nina-has-...
Wild Footage Of A Cougar Following and Charging a Hiker https://unofficialnetworks.com/2020/1...
A new cold period is forecast for a large part of Europe through mid-October https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/col...
Q4 GDP Contraction Will Soon Become The Base Case In Europe https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/q4-...
"Astronomers are so sure of the 10th planet they think there is nothing left to do but to name it. https://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/10/...
World food price index rise 5% year-on-year in September – FAO https://www.reuters.com/article/globa...
Global Food Prices Rise As Famine Threat Emerges https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
CA Governor's Office Says To Wear Mask 'In Between Bites' At Restaurants https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/ca-...
Coronavirus Survives On Banknotes For Up To 4 Weeks, Study Finds, As Cash Usage Plunges https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Epic List of the Greatest Homesteading Resources https://15acrehomestead.com/epic-list...
Homesteading Chores by USDA Zone https://newhomesteadersalmanac.com/ja...
DIY: HOW TO MAKE ACORN FLOUR https://www.tyrantfarms.com/diy-how-t...

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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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