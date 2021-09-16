© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Senator Demands To Know “Who Cuts Off Biden’s Mic?”; “We Need To Know Who’s In Charge”; “This Is A Puppeteer Act”
Follow
3
Share
Report
180 views • September 16, 2021
Republican Senator James Risch demanded Tuesday to know who is in charge of cutting off Joe Biden’s microphone when he goes off script, as has been witnessed several times over the past few months. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-senator-demands-to-know-who-cuts-off-bidens-mic-we-need-to-know-whos-in-charge-this-is-a-puppeteer-act/
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.