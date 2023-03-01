Situation Update, Mar 01, 2023 - Lawsuit filed against EPA as America awakens to the horrifying CHEMICAL COVER-UP in Ohio

0:00 Intro

5:26 Covid Myth

12:30 Greenhouses Shutdown

23:35 Rubik's Cube

34:48 Infowars

54:31 Interview with Hope Girl Couple





- Interview segment from InfoWars featuring Brian Festa and Eric Coppolino

- More train wreck chemical injuries emerging

- Major lawsuit filed against the EPA for its cover-up over dioxins and train wreck chemicals

- Kristen Megan calls in with breaking news about heavy metals contamination from burning rail cars

- Coppolino repeats calls for evacuation from East Palestine until widespread testing conducted

- EPA put on notice: Start testing for dioxins or face a flood of civil and criminal lawsuits

- EPA whistleblower to be interviewed by Mike Adams

- Health Ranger solves the Rubik's Cube, demonstrating F2L algorithm on camera

- Top ten DEBUNKED covid myths pushed by the establishment in the name of "science"

- Interview with Hope Girl couple about electropollution and solutions for health







