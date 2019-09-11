8 Vegetables You Can Grow In Your Tiny Apartment All Year Round

Growing Your Own Vegetable is Not Only Fun but you’ll know What Exactly Went into the plants at every stage which is not the case with store bought food.

While growing plants in a busy city and apartment might seem like an impossible-task,

There are fruits and veggies you can grow in pots that can sit pretty on a super small-porch, fire-escape, or even in a well-lit indoor area. And, unlike traditional gardens, you won’t have to deal with many intrusive weeds either!





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