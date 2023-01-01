12/31/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 42: So many heartwarming stories have happened at our protest site

https://gnews.org/articles/645319
Summary：Yesterday, Xinjiang Xiaoge brought our fellow fighters on the protest frontline over 100 portions of lamb soup and noodles made by him and his mother, and even a passerby spent his own money and bought us nuts. Our protests have touched everybody. Let’s happily take down the CCP in the new year
