TruNews - 6/30/21*

Jun 30, 2021U.S. STATE DEPT. OFFICIAL: CHINA HAS BIO-WEAPONS TO KILL WHITE PEOPLECourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team dig into the present realization that the COVID pandemic and vaccine rollout may be a racist bio-weapon developed and implemented by China. Together they look at the history of ‘ethno-bombs’ tying apartheid states such as Israel and South Africa into the elimination of races.The team also looks at the Russian response to continued NATO aggression in Crimea, saying he ready to sink sinks such as the HMS Defender.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/30/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror