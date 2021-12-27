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Sudden death of Russian government and Corona critics just coincidence?
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60 views • December 27, 2021
Mysterious deaths of high-ranking doctors and scientists in Russia raise eyebrows. As participants in the "Round Table", a public discussion group, they vehemently advocated freedom of expression and were very critical of the Corona policy. However, the fact that such people are persecuted is not only a Russian phenomenon, but a worldwide one.
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