National Security Threat: Secret Recording Reveals White House Struggling with Biden's Dementia!
The New American
James O'Keefe has done it again with a great undercover video showing top White House Officials admitting Biden has Dementia. Also, Sebastian Gorka gives a scary warning that the war will be at your doorstep in America.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - BREAKING VIDEO: Top Biden White House Cyber Official Exposed By James O'Keefe

https://rumble.com/v4aqgk3-breaking-video-top-biden-white-house-cyber-official-exposed-by-james-okeefe.html


2. Bannon’s War Room - Sebastian Gorka On The Situation In Ukraine: "Something Doesn't Add Up"

https://rumble.com/v4asi5q-sebastian-gorka-on-the-situation-in-ukraine-something-doesnt-add-up.html


