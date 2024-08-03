BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stop the big pharma genocide, use oral immunization strategies!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
502 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


We will not poison them with Paxlovid or anything else, which is basically Ivermectin with fluoride. Cyanide is Remdesivir. Yeah, they poison the water. And yes, they've created the bioweapons as they did in the 90s with flu shots and MMR in LA. This was the subject of the film that was shown on Children's Health Defense by Kevin Jenkins called Medical Racism (https://medicalracism.childrenshealthdefense.org/medical-racism-the-new-apartheid/). This is and always had been a medical racism genocide program, since, you know, since the 1930s. And that's what's described in all of our books: Plague. Plague of Corruption, Ending Plague, and Ending Plague shows you how we beat vaccine AIDS in the 80s. How it doesn't matter that HIV was the first gain of function. You know, we all know now we have solutions, and we have those solutions now. And that is my focus to make sure the taxpayer doesn't pay again, and that everybody knows all they have to do is get the oral immunization strategies, like Hydroxychloroquine, like Ivermectin.


Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD: 02/01/2023

Full interview with Stew Peters: https://www.stewpeters.com/video/2023/02/the-vaccinated-are-getting-aids-deaths-in-germany-surge-276-as-immunocompromised-drop-dead/

Keywords
healthracismnewsvaccinetruthmmrgenocidemikovitschildrens health defence
