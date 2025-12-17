They Control AI — But We're Building the Alternative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if the solution to AI isn't more regulation—it's community?
In this conversation with Joshua Hale, we explore how technology shapes human behavior, autonomy, and connection—and discover an elegant alternative: the offline café model.
This isn't anti-technology. It's pro-human autonomy and pro-community resilience.
The core question: How do we use powerful tools while preserving human agency and local autonomy?
