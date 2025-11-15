BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cartels in Washington: A Sanctuary State Under Siege
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
64 views • 1 day ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

In today’s episode of Behind the Wire, Robert Burwell — President of Washington 3% — breaks down Washington State’s second massive cartel bust in just 30 days. Federal and local agencies seized fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin, firearms, and cash tied to a transnational criminal organization operating across Western Washington. Burwell explains why Washington’s sanctuary state policies and drug decriminalization have created a safe haven for cartel operations — tying the hands of law enforcement and fueling a flood of deadly narcotics. He also highlights how increased cooperation between state and federal authorities may be driving these recent successes. The episode wraps with a practical prepping tip on building emergency food stores one small step at a time.

#BehindTheWire #WashingtonState #CartelCrisis #SecureOurBorders #SanctuaryState #FentanylEmergency #RebelRadio #Washington3Percent #RestoreLawAndOrder #AmericanSovereignty

Keywords
prepping tipsemergency food storagecartel bustwashington state drug traffickingsanctuary state policiesfentanyl pipelinedea operationwestern washington crimedrug decriminalization washingtonillegal immigration issuesoperation take back americatransnational criminal organizationlaw enforcement cooperation
