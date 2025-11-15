Cartels in Washington: A Sanctuary State Under Siege

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
In today’s episode of Behind the Wire, Robert Burwell — President of Washington 3% — breaks down Washington State’s second massive cartel bust in just 30 days. Federal and local agencies seized fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin, firearms, and cash tied to a transnational criminal organization operating across Western Washington. Burwell explains why Washington’s sanctuary state policies and drug decriminalization have created a safe haven for cartel operations — tying the hands of law enforcement and fueling a flood of deadly narcotics. He also highlights how increased cooperation between state and federal authorities may be driving these recent successes. The episode wraps with a practical prepping tip on building emergency food stores one small step at a time.
