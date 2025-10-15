🚨Ultimate prison: 'Cognify,' where AI Implants fake memories into criminals' brains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Ultimate prison: Welcome to 'Cognify,' where AI implants fake memories into criminals' brains
This idea was created by science communicator Hashem Al-Ghaili as a thought experiment on the future of criminal justice. News and social media posts discussing it are not describing a real facility, but an imaginative proposal.
A new concept called "Cognify" proposes a radical alternative to prison: instead of serving years, criminals could have artificial memories implanted directly into their brains, experiencing years of "rehabilitation" in just minutes.
How it works:
🌏 A device maps the brain and implants hyper-realistic, AI-generated memories.
🌏 Violent offenders could "experience" their crime from the victim's perspective.
🌏 The memories are designed to be permanent, "seamlessly incorporated" into the mind as if they are real.
🌏 The system can "modulate neurotransmitters" to induce feelings of remorse and regret.
Prisoners are given a choice: decades in a cell or a "quick" mind-altering procedure.
While framed as humane rehabilitation, this represents the ultimate form of control: editing a person's mind and lived experience. It's a slippery slope from criminal reform to state-mandated thought control.