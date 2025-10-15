🚨 Ultimate prison: Welcome to 'Cognify,' where AI implants fake memories into criminals' brains

This idea was created by science communicator Hashem Al-Ghaili as a thought experiment on the future of criminal justice. News and social media posts discussing it are not describing a real facility, but an imaginative proposal.

A new concept called "Cognify" proposes a radical alternative to prison: instead of serving years, criminals could have artificial memories implanted directly into their brains, experiencing years of "rehabilitation" in just minutes.

How it works:

🌏 A device maps the brain and implants hyper-realistic, AI-generated memories.

🌏 Violent offenders could "experience" their crime from the victim's perspective.

🌏 The memories are designed to be permanent, "seamlessly incorporated" into the mind as if they are real.

🌏 The system can "modulate neurotransmitters" to induce feelings of remorse and regret.

Prisoners are given a choice: decades in a cell or a "quick" mind-altering procedure.

While framed as humane rehabilitation, this represents the ultimate form of control: editing a person's mind and lived experience. It's a slippery slope from criminal reform to state-mandated thought control.