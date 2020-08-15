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The Davos Meeting - Sorry-Ass Soros Wants Trump to "Disappear in 2020"
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63 views • August 15, 2020
Trump stood up to the globaists' at the podium during the Davos meeting, saying "The future does not belong to the globalists...the future belongs to the Patriots". He also stated that he'd never allow socialism to rule the U.S. It didn't take long after that speech the Covid19 was released.
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