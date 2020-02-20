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Las Vegas Shooting Video #8 "Mandalay Bay Shooters windows up close analysis"
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148 views • February 20, 2020
I could swear that this video had sound and a narration, but here it is without it. This is a drive-by video taken by cell phone of the Mandalay Bay shortly after the event on 10-1-2017. Notice that there are SEVERAL window panes removed in the hotel, not just those of the "shooter's nest".
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