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Fetal Tissue Flavored Products In The Market Today - Deborah Tavares
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299 views • June 22, 2021
You will look at food in a totally different way after watching this!! Learning humans to be cannibals . . . is sick, sick, sick and appalling!! Because in my opinion that is what is being done. Today we are hearing about food shortages occurring in the UK and possibly in other countries of the world as well since the THING first came on the scene . . . what do you think might happen if people get really desperate for food, now, that you watched this?
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