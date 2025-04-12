President Donald Trump on South Africa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2007 South Africa confiscated without compensation Simon Prophet's home, his business, his land, his two cars and his personal possessions. In 2009 two black men attacked and tried to murder Simon Prophet on his farm. In 2016 Simon Prophet was unfairly deprived of his farm without compensation.